New Covid Restrictions Put Perth and Peel To Bed

Perth and Peel officially ended as of midnight Saturday July 3.

Western Australia has now moved to interim restrictions until further evaluations on Tuesday July 6.

One New Perth Covid Case:

Masks must still be worn indoors, outdoors and on public transport.

Anyone travelling outside Perth is not allowed to visit any hospitality, entertainment or recreation venues. However, you can enter retail venues and any other businesses for takeaway.

The current restriction allows a maximum of 10 visitors in homes and public gatherings up to 20.

People are being encouraged to work from home and no visitors are allowed in hospitals, aged and disability care.

On a more positive note, schools are expected to be open and welcoming students back for term 3.

