New Crime Report Shows Increase In Domestic Violence Incidents Across NSW

According to new research from the NSW Bureau of Crime and Statistics and Research, domestic violence and sexual assaults are showing a concerning upward trend.

The NSW Recorded Crime Statistics quarterly update, published by the NSW Bureau of Crime and Statistics and Research revealed that in the 12 months to December 2022, there were 33,410 domestic violence incidents reported.

This is a significant increase from the 32,125 incidents the previous year, showing a three percent increase over the last five years.

Executive Director at NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research Jackie Fitzgerald told 9NEWS said the current figures reflect that domestic violence is one of Australia’s “most pressing social problems”.

"We're seeing more domestic assaults coming to police attention, and also more sexual assaults," she said.

While domestic violence incidents have increased by three percent, sexual assaults have increased by a disturbing seven percent over the last five years.

“That pattern we're seeing is a long-term pattern,” Fitzgerald said.

"It's been a slow, steady increase."

