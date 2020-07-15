New data reveals QLD is Aussies’ top pick for first post-iso trip

Gold Coast ranked as the top city destination on Australians’ wish lists and second top city wish listed globally*

Over a third of the top 50 Aussie properties wish listed on Booking.com are in Queensland, the most of any state



Queensland’s borders are finally open and its clear Aussies can’t wait to get back to the Sunshine State. Booking.com has delved into the thousands of local travel wish lists created by travellers, revealing of the top 50 wish listed destinations in the country, over a third are in Queensland. With Gold Coast also taking the top spot nationally, Booking.com confirms Aussies are itching to get back to Queensland.



The latest wish list data showcases the importance of QLD tourism to Australia and its citizens, with smaller regional spots like Airlie Beach, Noosa Heads and Mooloolaba ranking in the top 10 desired destinations for QLD.



Top QLD destinations wish listed

Gold Coast Brisbane Cairns Port Douglas Airlie Beach Noosa Heads Mooloolaba Noosaville Caloundra Maleny



As Australians flock back to the north-east, Booking.com has also revealed current trending properties in Queensland that travellers are most keen to visit:



As for wider Australia, the majority of capital cities remain top destinations for travellers with Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Canberra being named in the top 10. Pokolbin has also crept onto the list, as Sydney-siders venture out on weekends away to nearby wine regions.