New Date: The Epic Pink Floyd Show Is Here In December

Pink Floyd fans in Perth. We finally have a new date for the epic "A Night With Pink Floyd". Saturday 12th December at Telethon Community Cinemas in Burswood, mark it in your diaries.

For those who were keen on this earlier this year, you'll know the show was postponed thanks to old mate Covid 19.

Now, we can proceed with the show, and what a show. We'll let spokesperson Rob Denman explain what's on offer here:

“Fans can enjoy an auditory and visual Pink Floyd experience watching THE WALL under the stars on a 15-metre screen,” said Denman. “The night will also include a special live performance by local super group Us and Them – performing the 1973 classic album Dark Side of the Moon.”

Sounds like a night out for fans!

Visit communitycinemas.com.au for more details and ticket sales.

Part proceeds of the general admission ticket will go to the charities supported by Telethon Community Cinemas.

