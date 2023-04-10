New Details On King Charles' Coronation Procession Route Revealed

King Charles III’s procession route will be far shorter than the late Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation, it has been revealed.

New details of the coronation to take place on May 6 reveal King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will arrive at Westminster Abbey in the sovereign’s newest state carriage and depart in the oldest.

King Charles has chosen to ride in the Diamond Jubilee State coach to the coronation; built in Australia and delivered to Queen Elizabeth II in 2014, and will return to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach which has been used in every coronation since William IV in 1831.

The smaller-scale ceremony will see the 2.1km procession travel to the abbey along the Mall, through Admiralty Arch and along the south side of Trafalgar Square, down Whitehall and along Parliament Street.

It will then travel around the east and south sides of Parliament Square to Broad Sanctuary to arrive at Westminster Abbey.

Following King Charles’ coronation, the procession will return to Buckingham Palace following the same route – however expected to be of a much larger scale with thousands of members of the UK’s armed services, Commonwealth and British Overseas Territories marching and lining the route.

It’s understood the procession based was determined based on practical reasons, with the route a familiar one of the Royal family.

In a statement by the Royal Family, it’s said following the coronation, “their Majesties will receive a Royal Salute from the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Armed Forces who have been on parade that day.

“The Royal Salute will be followed by three cheers from the assembled service personnel, as a tribute from the Armed Forces on parade to The King and The Queen Consort on the day of Their Majesties’ Coronation.”

