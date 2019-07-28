New Development With 24 Hour Convenience Store Planned For Woolcock Street

Lancini Property & Development Group are making our convenience dreams come true, not only will we not have to leave our cars, but we can also visit their new development at any time of the day!

Plans have been lodged for a new development that joins Dalrymple Service Road and Woolcock Street in Garbutt.

What we know so far is that the current Lancini buildings on the site will be demolished to make room for the plans.

Not only will you be able to get a feed at the development from 2 drive-thru places, you’ll also be able to pop fuel in your car, drop into the 24-hour convenience store, and take your choice from 63 carparks.

Will we get the see it all happen? The decision is up to Mayor Jenny Hill, so stay tuned for results!

