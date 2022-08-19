New Developments In Mysterious Death Of Saudi Sisters

There have been new developments surrounding the mysterious death of two sisters in a Sydney apartment.

The two women were discovered dead in separate rooms of their Canterbury unit in early June.

The bodies of 24-year-old Asra Abdullah Alsehli and 23-year-old Amaal Abdullah Asehli are believed to have been in the apartment for a month before they were discovered by police.

Police have recently revealed the results of a toxicology report on the women which shows they both had traces of a toxic substance in their system.

Despite the results showing a toxic substance in their system, the report was ruled inconclusive.

According to NSW Police, a sample has since been sent out to a specialist toxicologist for further examination.

Following the release of the toxicology results, the bodies of the two women have been sent back to Saudi Arabia.

Police are continuing to investigate the mysterious deaths which they believe were likely a double suicide.

The two women had fled their home country and applied for 866 protection visas on the basis one of the women was a lesbian.

The sisters had previously approached their building manager with fears they were being followed by someone who intended to harm them.

One of the women had also applied for an apprehended violence order against an anonymous person back in 2018.

Upon discovering the bodies, police found no sign pf forced entry or of another person inside the home.

Ifc you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

