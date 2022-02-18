New Developments Revealed Following Newton Shooting

Police have uncovered new developments in the Newton shooting which critically wounded an elderly man.

Detectives have revealed the identity of the elderly man shot in Newton earlier this week as 81-year-old Peitro Chesini.

Mr Chesini was shot by his 19-year-old grandson, Massimo Chesini over what is believed to have been a financial dispute.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The SA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The 19-year-old attended his grandfather’s home on Liascos Avenue in Newton on Tuesday night, where he shot Mr Chesini twice before fleeing the scene and eventually using the gun on himself.

Police later discovered the body of the 19-year-old on a bank at the River Torrens with the gun used to shoot his grandfather found next to him.

Massimo’s cause of death has been identified as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Mr Chesini was assisted by a medical team at the scene for gunshot wounds and was then transported to Royal Adelaide Hospital for further treatment.

The 81-year-old remained in critical condition overnight.

Mr Chesini was the owner of family business Chesini House which specialise in the construction of stone benchtops.

The business was founded in 1978 when Mr Chesini migrated to Australia with his family from Verona, Italy.

Mr Chesini’s two youngest children now manage the operations of the business.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.

If you or anyone you know requires assistance, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or jump online at lifeline.org.au.