New Drivers And Safe Road Users Win In VicRoads Partial Privatised Deal

Learner permits and probationary licences will be free and safe drivers will see costs slashed as parts of VicRoads will become privatised under a 40-year deal.

Aware Super, Australian Retirement Trust and Macquarie Asset Management have been selected to “deliver the VicRoads Modernisation process.”

It is set to make Victoria $8 billion, with all proceeds to be fed into the new Victorian Future Fund to help recover from the pandemic debt.

The State Government will retain its ownership of VicRoads and independent integrity bodies including the Victorian Ombudsman and the Office of the Victorian Information Commissioner will continue to provide oversight.

Under the changes, learners and probationary licences as well as online testing will be made free.

Drivers will save up to $51.40 in learner licensing and online testing fees. While probationary drivers will save up to $133.30 in probationary license and online hazard perception testing fees.

Safe drivers who have not incurred demerit points or committed road safety offences in the three years prior to their licence expiring, will be rewarded with the reintroduction of a 25 per cent discount on their licence renewal.

Treasurer Tim Pallas said the announcement was “a win for all Victorians”.

“It means a better experience for drivers and owners of cars, motorbikes, trucks and boats, and continued investment in VicRoads for future generations,” he said.

“It’s a terrific start for the Victorian Future Fund, which will deliver major benefits for Victorians as we continue to recover strongly from the shocks of the pandemic.”

The deal however has earned backlash from Victoria’s Greens, with spokesperson Sam Hibbins labelling the venture to the Herald Sun as a “neo-Liberal shocker.”

“The sell-off of VicRoads’ licensing and registration function has put the interests of private profit over the public good,” Mr Hibbins said.

“The lease, which will not expire until the 2060s, will mean higher fees, lower quality customer service, and less jobs, lower wages, and conditions for workers for decades to come.

"It will put control over another public asset in private hands.

“It is yet another privatisation by a government that has the biggest privatisation agenda since Kennett.”

