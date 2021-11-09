New E-Scooter Safety Trial Launches In Brisbane

A prominent e-scooter company is set to deliver a range of new safety features in a global trial including Brisbane.

It comes as Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) have flagged concerns about e-scooters after a recent spate of people being hurt.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Queensland Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

QAS clinical director Lachlan Parker issued a warning to take e-scooters seriously, after two incidents on the same night.

“The problem is twofold – one is that people go a bit too fast on the scooters and they don’t ride to the conditions,” Mr Parker said.

“The other major risk we see is that we have the scooters operating on shared footpaths with pedestrians, and unfortunately the poor pedestrians get clobbered occasionally.” - Lachlan Parker

Head of Neuron Australia New Zealand Richard Hannah said the trial is tailored toward safety for riders and pedestrians.

“Fortunately, the vast majority of people are riding very safely, and we continue to see that in Brisbane,” Mr Hannah said.

“As a company, safety is at the heart of everything we do. We introduced the helmet-lock system to Brisbane first in 2020, we pride ourselves on developing this cutting-edge technology.” - Richard Hannah

This year alone, a man was killed in Brisbane after crashing into a pole on a e-scooter in July, while a woman suffered long-term injuries after she was hit by a scooter in August.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.