New England Patriots Defeat Los Angeles Rams In Super Bowl LIII
At Mercedes-Benz Stadium In Atlanta
AAP
Tom Brady’s late game heroics have lifted the New England Patriots over the Los Angeles Rams to capture their sixth Super Bowl title in 17 years.
In what was a relatively boring affair for the casual fan, the game was the lowest scoring game in Super Bowl history (13-3).
Brady, who has now quarterbacked the Patriots to all six of their title victories, overcame a strong Rams defence to orchestrate ten final quarter points after the scores were tied 3-3 at the end of the third.
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was named the Super Bowl MVP for his 10-reception, 141-yard performance.
