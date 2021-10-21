New Exposure Sites Across Brisbane & Gold Coast After Positive Covid Case

New exposure sites have been listed across the city and the Gold Coast after an unvaccinated Uber driver tested positive.

It includes a Hoyts in Stafford, a barber in Richlands and servo in Acacia Ridge.

As for his accomodation, he was staying at Island Beach Resort in Broadbeach.

The man in his 30s is so sick that authorities are having trouble talking to him.

He had not used QR codes since early September.

Check the Queensland Health website for all the details.

