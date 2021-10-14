New Exposure Sites Linked To Covid-Infectious Truckie

New exposure sites and times linked to a Covid-infectious truckie have been revealed.

SA Health says the Shell servo at Keith and the OTR truckies lounge at Tailem Bend are impacted and anyone who was there at selected times on Monday will have to get tested immediately.

Tests are also a must for anyone who visited the Big W at Hallett Cove on Monday and Wednesday, which is when the driver was in the state before returning to Victoria.

You can check out the full exposure list here.

