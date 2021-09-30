New Exposure Sites Listed At Wagga Kmart, Bunnings And Aussie Disposals

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has confirmed a handful of new venues of COVID concern in the Wagga regional area, with two new cases emerging.

Venues were visited between Sunday and Monday, including Kmart, Bunnings and Aussie Disposals.

Anyone who attended the locations at this provided time is deemed a casual contact and should immediately get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

Wagga Wagga Kmart, 135-143 Baylis St: Monday 27 September 6:15PM-7:15PM, Sunday 26 September 12:00PM-12:45PM

Wagga Wagga Bunnings, Cnr. Dobney and Pearson St: Monday 27 September 1:10PM-1:30PM

Wagga Wagga Aussie Disposals, 154 Baylis St Sunday 26 September: 12:45PM -1:05PM Riverina and MLHD health authorities are making an increased effort to convince healthcare workers to get vaccinated, as many regional areas fight to control their health care system.

A full list of exposure venues in the MLHD can be found here: https://www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/.../covid-19-exposure...

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.