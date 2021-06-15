New Fines Introduced For Brisbane Drivers Under Parking Guidelines

The Brisbane City Council have put forward changes to road laws, drivers will now be hit with a tougher penalty for illegal parking.

To crack down on fines brought about from illegal parking spots, the state government ticked off the increase for parking in a disabled zone, from $266 to $533.

The decision to double the fine for parking in a disabled spot is an attempt to remove nasty behaviour for those who do not have a disability.

Mayor of Moreton Bay Regional Council, Peter Flannery said the penalty was introduced in the Moreton Bay region earlier this year, in order to protect citizens living with a disability.

"Frankly, if you're using these car parks without any regard for the significant and negative impact that kind of selfishness can have on other people's lives, then you deserve to pay a bigger fine," said Flannery in March.

Stopping on a crossing or yellow line in a clearway zone will also have increased fines, with more Queensland councils expected to follow Brisbane's new fees.

Drivers who ignore a stop sign or crossing section will now be dealt a $266 fine, raised from $133.

A legislation was passed in 2020 to allow councils to increase the possible fine limit, the tougher fines will come into affect immediately.

