New Flood Warning Tech Installed Across North Queensland

New flood warning cameras have been installed across parts of North and Far North Queensland through a joint $8 million investment.

Delivered by the Palaszczuk Government, the 174 flood detectors across the state will help improve and monitor threats of flood waters.

The new technology - which includes 65 new cameras in the far-north area - will better prepare the community in the face of catastrophic events.

"Improving our flood warning systems is an important way to limit the damage of future disasters," Queensland's Premier said.

"These cameras will give locals more time to respond as threats emerge."

The announcement comes as a result of floods which have ravaged the state this year, and delivered in the tropical areas which experience a mass monsoon trough in 2019.

"The terrible monsoon trough we experienced in early 2019 caused severe damage in the Whitsundays and throughout North and Far North Queensland," the Premier said.

"We’ll continue to invest in new technology and equipment to help us deal with extreme weather events into the future.

"In North Queensland, the installation of more than 65 new assets – including flood cameras, signage and height gauges – will help support the resilience of communities in the local government areas of Whitsunday, Townsville, Hinchinbrook, Mackay, Charters Towers and Burdekin.

"In the Whitsundays Region, cameras have now been installed at Main Street, Gregory-Cannon Valley Road, Shute Harbour Road, Palm Creek, Hamilton Plains and signage at Crofton Creek.

"These assets will greatly support council, first responders and communities to prepare for a flood event in real-time.

The Premier said helping disaster-prone areas best prepare for uncertain circumstances is an important step forward, the Flood Warning Infrastructure Network will improve the state's approach.

"We also continue to advocate for more investment in the state’s flood warning infrastructure in response to recent flooding events, including in the South East."

