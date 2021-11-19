New Freedoms Await Victorians This Weekend, Here's What To Know

Melburnians will enjoy unlocked freedoms this weekend, with the state of Victoria reaching the 90% double dose target a week ahead of schedule.

Upward of 88% of Victorians who are eligible are double-vaxxed, with the milestone ready to be passed over the weekend.

Hospitality and retail will now operate at 100% capacity, meaning you can stand with a drink at the pub and hit the dancefloor.

Local cafes and restaurants will adopt the new freedoms, with zero restrictions on patrons entering a licensed premises.

The official word from Vic Health is there will be no crowd limits at the Boxing Day Test and Australian Open.

Premier Dan Andrews has made it known,unvaccinated Victorians will be banned from non-essential retail.

"All the feedback that I get, people don't want to be served by somebody who hasn't been vaccinated. People don't want to be sitting next to or sharing a space with people who are not vaccinated."

Masks are still required in certain high-risk settings, including retail (up until December 15),

They will be required for primary school staff and visitors, and for students in years 3 to 6.

Mask wearing still applies for hospitality or aged-care workers, as well as people using public transport, taxis, rideshares and planes.

Unvaccinated residents will still be able to attend essential retail, such as supermarkets, chemists and bottle shops.

