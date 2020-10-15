New General Manager appointed to Landscape Board

The Limestone Coast Landscape Board have appointed a new General Manager to oversee the implementation of landscape projects funded by the LC Landscape Board.

The last few months have been a time of change for the land management organisation, with the appointment of Chair Dr. Kerry DeGaris, and six Board members from the community replacing the former SE NRM Board. The Limestone Coast Landscape Board are charged with executing the new Landscape South Australia Act 2019 (the Act) which came into full effect 1 July 2020.

The appointment of Mr. Steve Bourne to the role of General Manager to lead the team completes the resourcing required to administer the Act. Outgoing Acting General Manager Mr. Tim Collins will be retiring.

Chair of the Limestone Coast Landscape Board Dr. Kerry DeGaris said, “We wish Tim all the best in his retirement. It is well deserved after many years of service to the environment in various roles. I have particularly valued his support and guidance to govern the Board, whilst leading a tremendous team of project officers. We now commence a new chapter and are so pleased to appoint Steve Bourne to the role. He brings considerable experience in working productively with the community, developing partnerships, delivering on projects and managing teams. Steve comes to the board from Naracoorte Lucindale Council where he held a large portfolio across the Council’s business. He played a key role in providing strategic advice to Elected Members and CEO.”

“Steve’s role will be integral to the Limestone Coast Landscape Board’s new agenda in line with the Act in water planning, land management, pest plant and animal control and biodiversity,” she said.

Mr. Bourne said he was excited by the new role and looking forward to working with the Limestone Coast Landscape SA Board, community and staff with the delivery of the Board’s programs. “It is an exciting time to be a part of a new team developing and delivering programs for the sustainable management of the Limestone Coast.”

Mr. Bourne will commence the role on 19 October 2020.