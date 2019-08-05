New German Supermarket Chain Kaufland Set to Open in Toowoomba

A new supermarket is set to open in Toowoomba.

Kaufland a German supermarket chain will open one of its first Australian stores in the Garden City.

The Chronicle reports that the company submitted a development application to Toowoomba Regional Council last week.

The proposed site for the Hypermarket has been slated as 353-359 Anzac Avenue, on the corner of Anzac Avenue and Carrel Drive at Harristown next to Bunnings Warehouse.

Kaufland is a subsidiary of the Schwarz Group, the world's fourth largest retailer and plans to open its first Australian store in 2021, with around a 12 locations planned around the country – the company call their stores Hypermarkets.

