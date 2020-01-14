New Grants to be Unveiled at Western Downs Regional Council’s Grant-Writing Workshops

These two-hour workshops will roll out across the region, led by Council in partnership with some of the other funding providers from the region.

Western Downs Regional Council Spokesperson for Community and Cultural Development Councillor Kaye Maguire believes that Council’s newly redeveloped range of grants provides opportunities for all kinds of community groups to apply for funding.

“Council’s grants team has been working behind the scenes to revitalise our grants program and are looking forward to sharing details of some new opportunities and how community groups can be prepared for the next round, which closes in September,” she said.

“Active, vibrant and sustainable community groups make up such an important part of our region, so I’d like to encourage as many community representatives as possible to come along to the workshops.”

“The workshops will deliver a combination of useful hints and tips, sharing practical information and how to find other opportunities for grants through other organisations.

“Through our Community Activation Program, we are encouraging community groups to invest in continual learning, good internal processes, productive partnerships and having a well-developed strategic plan.

“The Local Events Program has been designed to help community groups fund their local events, such as 100-year celebrations or other milestones.

“We look forward to receiving a wide range of applications for the next round, with lots of new ideas to help our community groups work towards achieving their goals.”

Council’s online grants platform makes it fast and easy to apply for grant funding via their website.

The next funding round for community grants will close in September 2019.

More information:

Grant writing workshops will be held in the following locations:

4 June - 6pm

Bell Bunya Community Centre, Bell

5 June - 6pm

Moonie Sports Club

6 June - 9.30am & 6pm

MyALL 107, Dalby

10 June - 6pm

Tara Function Room

12 June - 6pm

Jandowae Cultural Centre

13 June - 9.30am & 6pm

Chinchilla Cultural Centre

18 June - 6pm

Meandarra Hall

19 June - 6pm

Wandoan Cultural Centre

20 June - 9.30am & 6pm

Columboola Function Room, Miles

Bookings can be made by emailing [email protected] or phoning 1300 COUNCIL.

