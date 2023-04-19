New Grants To Prevent Gendered Violence In The Workplace

Applications are now open for the WorkSafe WorkWell Respect Fund, which will support large-scale projects and initiatives with grants of between $500,000 and $1 million each.

Funded by the state government, it becomes a further initiative to support the It comes in many forms advertising campaign to mitigate gendered violence in the workplace.

The fund will be launched alongside the WorkWell Respect Network which will bring workplaces together through events and learning opportunities, to share knowledge to better prevent and respond to gendered violence.

The WorkSafe WorkWell Respect Fund and the WorkWell Respect Network respond directly to a recommendation of the Ministerial Taskforce on Workplace Sexual Harassment established in 2021.

Work-related gendered violence includes any behaviour that affects the health and safety of someone because of their gender, sexual orientation, or because they don’t conform to gender stereotypes.

It can include sexual harassment, stalking, verbal abuse, unwelcome comments or gestures, or threats of physical violence and can involve colleagues, supervisors, clients, or customers.

“We can all play our part to prevent gendered violence or sexual harassment and it certainly has no place in Victorian workplaces – everyone has the right to a safe and respectful workplace,” Minister for WorkSafe and the TAC Danny Pearson said.

The Australian Human Rights Commission’s 2022 survey found one in three people had experienced workplace sexual harassment in the previous five years.

More than $4 million is available for distribution through the fund.

Applications for the WorkWell Respect Fund and tenders to lead the WorkWell Respect Network close on Friday, 19 May. To apply visit worksafe.vic.gov.au.

If you, or anyone you know needs help or would like to report abusive, there are many resources available:

Australian Human Rights Commission: 1300 656 419

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636

If you are in need of immediate assistance, call Triple Zero (000)

