New Guidelines For Transgender Athletes Participation For Elite Sports

The Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) will roll out new guidelines about transgender athletes’ participation in elite sport after Basketball Australia (BA) rejected the application of a transgender athlete.

Lexi Rodgers, a transgender woman, was unable to play for Kilsyth Cobras in the semi-professional WNBL1 South basketball league following a decision by a BA panel.

A statement from BA said the "eligibility of prospective elite level transgender athletes" was decided "on a case-by-case basis, accounting for and balancing a range of factors".

"As the governing body, we acknowledge we're still on a path of education and understanding. To aid us in developing our framework, Lexi will provide feedback and advice from her experiences," the statement read.

"The balance of inclusivity, fairness and the competitive nature of sport will always be a complex area to navigate, and we thank those involved who have maintained integrity and respect throughout the process."

The guidelines which began consultation in November, will now consider Rodger’s case as the AIS continues to develop a new framework for elite sporting codes to use should transgender athletes wish to join competitions.

The guidelines are set to be published in the upcoming months and aim to assist codes in developing their own policies on transgender issues.

However, the guidelines will not be considered as concrete rules, and sports will be able to make their own decisions on transgender athletes’ participation.

“Following extensive consultation, the AIS has been working closely with key stakeholders to develop guidelines to help sports navigate transgender issues in high-performance sport,” an Australian Sports Commission spokesperson said.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, the spokesperson confirmed the guidelines has been drafted and are now under review.