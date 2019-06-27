New Home For Emergency Services Day

The annual Emergency Services Day is heading to a new home for 2019, with the Rockhampton Riverside Precinct providing the stage for next month’s event.

Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group, Councillor Tony Williams, said the family friendly event would feature new water displays and a rescue winching from the Fitzroy Bridge.

“Every year the Emergency Services Day is a very popular event, providing residents with a fun day out and an opportunity to learn some important – and potentially lifesaving – tips.

“This year’s theme is Water Safety and Resilient Communities, so it makes sense to take advantage of the stunning new Riverside Precinct alongside the mighty Fitzroy.”

Councillor Williams said it was a great chance for people to meet our emergency services personnel.

“It’s not very common for residents to be able to interact with our emergency services in a stress free environment.

“You’ll be able to meet the crews face to face to learn about their jobs, as well as seeing the range of impressive equipment they use to keep us safe close up.

“They will also be able to equip residents with the knowledge of how to be prepared for, act during, and recover from an emergency or disaster.”

Assistant Commissioner of the QFES Central Region, Steve Barber, said the day was all about residents learning how to live through disasters, and introducing them to the emergency service workers who work so hard to keep the community safe.

“Our region has experienced its fair share of disaster and emergency events over the past years.

“Emergency Services Day is a fun, energetic and educational day show-casing the great work emergency services and disaster management partners do through exciting and practical displays.

“We will have representatives from the Local Disaster Management Group and its partners including Rockhampton Regional Council, QFES, the Rural Fire Service, SES, the Coastguard, Queensland Police, Surf Live Saving, and the Queensland Ambulance Service.

“You’ll be able to learn all about their roles and who knows – maybe you’ll decide to join their ranks!”