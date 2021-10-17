New Incentives Set To Boost Punters Back To Melbourne’s CBD

Vouchers for Victorians are back on the cards to help boost the states hospitality sector as we leap out of lockdown.

Once again, the CBD's cafes, bars, and restaurants have borne a disproportionate brunt of the pandemic’s economic impact.

A push to see Melbourne Money or another scheme like it, is being weighed in by City Council according to Lord Mayor Sally Capp.

"We will definitely be considering initiatives like Melbourne Money, as we head into bounce back six and can't wait to start talking about those sorts of initiatives because it will mean that our traders can welcome patrons and customers back into their venues" - Cr Capp

In June the City of Melbourne and the Victorian Government joined forces to create the Melbourne Money program where people were offered a 20 per cent rebate of their food and drink bill when they come into the city to dine.

A hugely successful initiative, it injected more than $40m back into the economy from 200 thousand claims.

In readiness for a bumper Melbourne alfresco summer, Council has already moved to scrap all permit fees and instead gift CBD traders with tables and chairs in a bid to be ready for outdoor dining.

