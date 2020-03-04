New James Bond Film Delays Release By Seven Months Due To Coronavirus

"No Time To Die", the latest installment in the James Bond franchise due out next month, has had its release date postponed due to fears around the coronavirus.

Not that they think 007 will forget to use hand sanitiser before handling his Walther-PPK. The studio and producers behind Bond have taken on board fears that the huge numbers likely to go to the movie will spread the disease.

"No Time To Die" is predicted to be the biggest box office release of 2020. This, sceptics might suggest, also influenced the decision as the movie would make far less money if its released during a global pandemic when people are staying at home. Cinemas in large parts of China, the world's second biggest movie-going country, are already closed.

The new release date for the 25th movie in the James Bond franchise is 12 November in the UK and 25 November in the US and Australia.

Check out the trailer here:

