New Legislation To Protect Australians From Cyberattacks To Be Introduced

New legislation is expected to be announced as early as today to protect Australians from cyberattacks following the Optus data breaches last week.

Shadow Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews and Shadow Minister for Cybersecurity James Paterson are reintroducing a Coalition bill which will include a standalone offence for “all forms of cyber extortion” and comes with a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

A new offence for cybercriminals who target critical infrastructure, like phone networks, can be penalised with up to 25 years in prison under the changes.

Paterson has been critical on the response Clare O’Neil, current home affairs and cybersecurity minister, for making little comment or announcements following the company’s data breach last week which may have exposed the personal details of nearly 10 million people.

He claimed O’Neil waited until three-quarter time of the AFL Grand Final on Saturday to “send out three tweets”.

O’Neil said she will “have much more to say in the coming days” about the cyberattack which could include legislation introduced by the government.

