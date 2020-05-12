New Local Jobs Website Launched For Queensland's Scenic Rim And We'll Give You Three Guesses What It's Called

We're a big fan of looking for the silver lining wherever we can, which is why we love to hear about community initiatives that help local businesses employ local people during these, y'know, unprecedented times.

But we've never quite loved a story like this one from the beautiful Queensland region of Scenic Rim, where Mayor Greg Christensen has just launched a new "talent community" portal.

In a press release sent out late Monday night, Christensen announced the name of the new website with perhaps the greatest email subject line of all time: "A One-Stop Shop For Scenic Rim Jobs".

"The Scenic Rim Jobs portal can be accessed at www.scenicrimjobs.com.au and will display the most recent jobs located at postcodes from within and close to the region," the press release reads. "Users can also search for jobs by postcode."

Very handy.

Naming aside, it's a bloody great initiative which Christensen says will be a "one-stop shop where Scenic Rim residents looking for local work can build resumes, upload them and apply online for local jobs, and local businesses can post vacancies direct ot the portal and fill roles with local skilled people."

If you're a local resident keen to get involved, you can head to the world's best-named website here.

