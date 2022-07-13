New Location For A Vaccination Clinic Opens In Adelaide

A new pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic has opened in Parklands from 8.30am this morning following the closure of the Wayville hub.

No booking is required and will offer Pfizer vaccinations for people aged five and up – including a fourth winter booster for those aged 30 and up.

The clinic is open seven days a week from 8.30am to 5pm and is accessible from Sir Donald Bradman Drive when travelling by car.

Chief Public Health Officer Professor Nicola Spurrier said it was hoped the new clinic will help manage the increase demand for vaccinations following the approval of the fourth dose.

“We are so fortunate to have such easy access to the vaccine in South Australia and this new clinic in the CBD will make it even easier for the community." - Nicola Spurrier

The opening of Parklands clinic comes as free COVID-19 home tests for vulnerable South Australians will be scraped in the upcoming weeks.

Since January, seniors, disabled people, and other concession card holders were entitled to up to 10 free RATs every three months.

Despite the predicted third wave of COVID-19 to hit the state due to Omicron sub-variants B.4 and B.5, eligible people will only have access to free RATS until July 31.

Acting Pharmacy Guild National President, Adelaide-based Nick Panayiaris, told the Advertiser he condemned the decision.

“It is a backward step at this time and one which undoubtedly will have long-term negative effects in our ongoing fight to manage the virus,” he said.

