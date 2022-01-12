New Mandatory Requirements For Covid Positive South Australians

South Australia has recorded 3,715 new cases overnight as hospitalisation numbers begin to decrease.

There has been 190 people admitted to hospital with the virus, 27 people in intensive care and 6 people on ventilators.

The latest deaths include six women aged between 60 and 100-years-old, along with one man in his 90’s.

According to South Australia Premier Steven Marshall, the latest seven deaths were recorded over several days but were only recently reported as deaths are not required to be reported to SA Health within a certain amount of time.

The latest numbers come from 737 rapid antigen tests and another 2,978 were from PCR tests.

Mr Marshall also took the opportunity to announce mandatory requirements for people who opt for RAT’s over PCR testing.

As of tomorrow, those who test positive via a rapid antigen test will be required to lodge their results with SA Health.

Once your rapid antigen test returns a positive result, you will no longer be required to undergo a PCR test.

Close contacts will also be required to register through the SA Health website and can access free-of-charge rapid antigen tests from the Southern Parklands supersite.

