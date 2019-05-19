New Member For Cowper Won't Wait To Address Issues

Newly elected Member for Cowper, Pat Conaghan, will get straight into addressing issues that effect the region.

Speaking to Triple M on Monday morning, Mr Conaghan said that he had planned to start addressing those promises that he made during the election campaign immediately.

"Today I am going to call Gurmesh Singh and Melinda Pavey and talk to both of them, I want to start straight away. I want to get in contact with the RMS and say 'Where's that Environmental Impact Statement?"

"I'm not going to wait, I don't need to wait", Mr Conaghan said.

The new member also plans to touch base with local employers about youth unemployment, and the local Police Commanders to discuss the drug problems in the region.