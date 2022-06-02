New Monkeypox Case Detected In NSW Man Who Returned From Queensland

A new case of monkeypox has been detected in a NSW resident who recently returned from Queensland.

In a statement by NSW Health on Thursday afternoon said a man aged in his 50s "developed a mild illness several days after arriving back in Sydney".

The man visited his GP before being directed to hospital with symptoms clinically compatible with monkeypox.

The man, who lives alone, is currently being cared for in hospital.

NSW Health has identified no high-risk contacts in the state who are required to isolate, however several people who had other lower-level contact with the man have been advised to monitor for symptoms.

This case is not connected to the first case reported in NSW on 20 May, detected in a man who had returned from the UK.

NSW Health is working with Queensland Health to identify potential transmission incidents.

"NSW Health is providing further information to clinicians across the state today to assist with the identification and management of potential monkeypox cases," NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said.

"We will continue to work with GPs, hospitals and sexual health services across the state to provide advice on diagnosis and referral." - Dr Chant

The health minister reiterated the general community does not need to be concerned by the risk of the virus, which is a rare viral infection that does not spread easily between people.

Monkeypox is usually confined to parts of western Africa, where it is endemic, however cases have been detected more recently in the United Kingdom, Canada, America, and some European countries.

The World Health Organization reports that since mid-May 2022, cases of monkeypox have occurred among men who have sex with men as well as other people.

People who develop fever and rash should call ahead before consulting their GP or sexual health service.

See further information on monkeypox.

