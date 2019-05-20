New Montgomery Gentry EP Set for Release Next Month

Montgomery Gentry’s new seven-track EP, Outskirts, is slated for release on June 14 via Average Joes Entertainment.

Those pre-ordering the album, produced by Noah Gordon and Shannon Houchins, will instantly receive the new song “King of the World” featuring guitar virtuoso Steve Vai.

“‘King of the World’ is the way I want to live my life when I grow up,” said Eddie Montgomery. “When I found out that guitar God, Steve Vai, was into it…that made it the s**t. Wow, still can’t believe Steve Vai is playing on one of my songs!!”

Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry continues to tour coast to coast sharing new music with fans nationwide. Montgomery is performing a special Underground Fan Club party presented by Wrangler at Acme Feed and Seed during CMA Fest in Nashville on June 4.

“Outskirts” Track List:

01. Outskirts (Dallas Davidson, Rodney Clawson, Ashley Gorley)

02. River Take Me (Darrell Scott)

03. What Am I Gonna Do With The Rest Of My Life (Merle Haggard)

04. Never Been Nothin’ Else (Dallas Davidson, Bobby Pinson)

05. You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive (Darrell Scott)

06. King Of The World/feat. Steve Vai (Troy Jones)

07. Joe’s Six-Pack (Jeremy Stover, Jesse Frasure, Travis Denning)

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!