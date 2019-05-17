New Music Doco Is A Great Way To Rediscover Korn

Released in Australia this week, LOUD KRAZY LOVE follows the highs and lows of KoRN guitarist Brian 'Head' Welch.
Head famously left the band in 2005 and is releasing a film Loud Krazy Love gives you a behind the scenes look at his world at that time.
Triple M's Becko saw the new film this week.
Catch up on the review:
Loud Krazy Love is in cinemas now.
Visit here for session times.
