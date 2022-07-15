NEW MUSIC: Felix Riebl Shares New Single & Announces Third Album

Felix Riebl shares title track 'Everyday Amen' from forthcoming third studio album.

Felix Riebl is back with an absolute gem of single titled 'Everyday Amen'. It's a wall of warmth, emotion, and you can't help but hang onto every poetic word. The title track, and forthcoming third studio album has been dedicated to his brother Max, who sadly passed away from brain cancer earlier this year.

“Sometimes the lyrics for a song just seem to flow, and though you don’t understand them, intuitively they feel like they punch and resonate musically. It’s a great feeling when that happens, when you’re speaking and don’t feel the need to really understand what you’re saying. This song, which became the title track, introduces everything the album’s about. I wanted it to feel like an overture for something grand and subtle, introspective and extrovert. I wanted to turn the everyday on its head. The question, what’s an ‘Everyday Amen?’ has informed all the visuals around the album… it’s that particular feeling of viewing your familiar world in an unfamiliar way. It can be filled with grace, or just plain ridiculous.” - Felix Riebl

The album which is due out November 25, stands at 11-tracks long, each song details the wonder and obscurities of life with joy and exuberance. The album is timely as it breathes life into a new world. Surrounding himself with a dream team of musicians, along with engineer Andy Baldwin (producer / engineer) and Ross Irwin (co-producer / arranger), the recording process itself was very free flowing and only took two weeks to master.

“Everyday Amen is one of the most exuberant, full-of-life albums I’ve ever been involved in. It brings together Worlds that are particularly special to me. One of them is international, full of fragments and scenes that drift around my mind after years of tour. I’ve recalled the rush and colour of the big shows, but also the wandering travel moments. The other one is my domestic life, equally over the top, but in a more insular, everyday way. The songs, which range from the raw to the near orchestral, live in places where life overflows, in one way or another. For me, this album is the coming together of those different states. It’s a celebration of the extrovert and introvert in me, and the music comes to life at those points where the familiar flips and suddenly becomes magic.” - Felix Riebl

You can watch the Lyric Video below, or listen to the single here

