NEW MUSIC: Hockey Dad Shares Belter Of A Single 'T's To Cross'

Hockey Dad drops their first piece of new music since #2 ARIA winning 'Brain Candy'

Hockey Dad are back on the tools dropping their BELTER of a new single ‘T’s To Cross’ which gets an absolute YES from us here at Triple M.



The Windang duo Zach Stephenson and Billy Fleming have been locked up in a studio writing and recording over the last few months working on stacks of new music. With ‘T’s To Cross’ the first fruits of their labor, they didn’t want to waste anytime and are stoked to have new music released into the world.



‘T’s To Cross’ is classic Hockey Dad and a bit of a reality check for workers and the daily grind. But for what?

"T’s To Cross is an ode to the rat race,” the band said when explaining the song. “It’s a look into the daily grind most people go through just to survive. Clock in/Clock out. Everybody jumping over the top of each other to make it up the totem pole. When really we all end up old and bald. Is this lifetime of sacrifice really worth it in the end?" - Hockey Dad



The boys are currently enjoying the northern summer on tour in the US. Returning back to Australian shores for This That Festival at Sandstone Point, north of Brisbane on Saturday 29th October and Newcastle on Saturday 5th November. Then Vanfest in Bathurst on Saturday 3rd December and NYE On The Hill in Kernot regional Victoria on Friday 30th December.



