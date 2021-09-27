Brisbane has recorded a new case of COVID and the list of exposure sites continues to grow.

There has been at least one confirmed case of the virus in Brisbane, a man in his 30’s who works in aviation but hasn’t travelled interstate recently.

New mystery case has Brisbane on high alert

This case of COVID has authorities scrambling to find its origin before it leads to an outbreak.

A list of exposure is currently growing which includes Seat’s R Us in Rocklea. Anyone who was at the store on Friday, September 24 between 11.15 - 11.45 am is considered a close contact and must be tested immediately.

Other exposure sites include:

Mother Duck Childcare and Kindergarten at Eatons Hill on Thursday, September 23

at on Thursday, September 23 McDonald's in Albany Creek on Friday, September 24 (low risk)

in on Friday, September 24 (low risk) Freedom Furniture Aspley on Friday, September 24

There are reports of another two mystery cases and it’s expected Queensland Health will report three new cases on Tuesday.

Health authorities are urging everyone to check exposure sites regularly, and get tested if they experience any symptoms.

A full list of exposure sites can be found on the Queensland Government website at www.qld.gov.au.

