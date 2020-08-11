NEW NAMES: Link Airways Links Brisbane with Coffs Harbour

Moffee spoke with Link Airways Manager for Airline Services Jeff Boyd about the rebrand:

A familiar Australian regional airline that regularly flies into Coffs Harbour is having a name change.

Fly Corporate has been rebranded to Link Airways.

The announcement comes during a difficult time for the airline industry with Covid19.

Manager for Airline Services, Jeff Boyd told Triple M on Wednesday, they had planned to rebrand earlier in the year before the coronavirus pandemic hit, delaying the change.

“A few weeks ago we decided that we had planes on the ground, we thought, we need something strong to come out of Covid as a brand, so let’s do it”, My Boyd said.

According to Link Airways CEO, Andrew Major, the ownership, fleet and team remain unchanged.

“We are hugely excited by this milestone in our company’s 48th year and remain committed to connecting local communities across eastern Australia”, he said.

In recent years the airline added Coffs Harbour to Brisbane to it’s list of routes, allowing easier access for tourism and business.