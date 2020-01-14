New Norfolk Firearms Stolen

An investigation is underway following the theft of seven registered firearms and ammunition in Tasmania.

Police were called to a house in North Crescent, New Norfolk at 4.30pm on Monday 13 January after the owner returned home to find the front door lock had been forced open.

The owner’s gun safe and a separate container containing ammunition were also forced open and a number of firearms stolen. These include three double barrel shotguns, three rifles and a single barrel shotgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgewater CIB on 131 444.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au