New Observation Tower Announced For This Bunbury Beach

Whether you're there for a bake in the sun or a swim in the water, beach goers will soon feel a little bit safer.

Council has announced plans for an observation tower which will allow a greater view of Koombana Bay. This announcement is fantastic news for the City of Bunbury Surf Lifesaving Club who are consistently dedicated to the safety of beach goers.

In support of the tower, the City of Bunbury donated a massive $15,000 for construction. Lotterywest has also contributed funds in support.

Once the tower is in place, surf lifesavers will have a greater view of the beach, meaning they will be able to see more than ever before.

The tower is set to be installed over the next month, just in time for the warmer weather to kick in!