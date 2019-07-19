New Organisers For This Year's Fryers Street Food Festival!

Two local event managers have won an expression of interest to deliver this year's Fryers Street Food Festival.

Your Project Partner and JL Productions are teaming up to put together both a mouth-watering and entertaining festival to be held on Saturday, November 16 in the heart of Shepparton's food strip, Fryers Street.

This is the fourth year Greater Shepparton City Council and Shepparton Show Me have partnered together to sponsor the festival. The Fryers Street Food Festival is a favourite event of locals and visitors to enjoy outdoor dining, produce stalls, bars and live entertainment in the Central Business District.

Greater Shepparton City Council Manager Economic Development Anthony Nicolaci said the two local coordinators showed expertise and passion to deliver a grand festival.

“Between them both they have extensive experience in event management and are passionate about showcasing all our region has to offer,” Mr Nicolaci said.

“The festival offers a variety of meals, sweets, treats and entertainment and we look forward to seeing what new elements the duo will bring to the successful annual event.”

Liz Connick from Your Project Partner said she was excited to be partnering with Jamie Lea for this great event.

“To have the opportunity to work together and shape the Fryers Street Food Festival into an event that will focus on our local food producers, businesses and their offerings. This event is a celebration of our region and will continue to be a space where businesses and patrons can gather and share,” Ms Connick said.

“I have personally enjoyed the event and seen it grow over the last few years. Jamie and I will collaborate our skills and ideas and aim to take the food festival to the next level.”

Jamie Lea from JL Production and Hire said the chance to apply her flair and creativity into the CBD has been an ambition of hers for some time.

“The potential for such a space to be used in this exciting and celebratory fashion is limitless,” Ms Lea said.

“The local traders can expect to hear from us in the near future. Until then, we would like to encourage all businesses that have any queries, event feedback or new ideas to write them down in preparation for discussion so we can work together for another successful event in the GV.”