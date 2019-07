The roadworks are set to finish in 2020

The drive home to the Hunter on the M1 should be a little smoother through those long-running roadworks.

As of this morning, traffic can now use nearly four kilometres of newly built permanent lanes on the northbound run, near the Warnervale twin servos.

The 80km/h limit remains in place.

The new section was meant to open a few weeks ago, but had to be postponed due to bad weather.