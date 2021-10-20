New Pop-Up Clinics To Hit Townsville As Part Of Queensland Vax-A-Thon

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is upping the ante in Townsville with a number of new pop-up vaccination clinics installed across the city.

There will be seven new clinics popping up across Townsville including at the Strand night markets as part of the Government’s push to increase North Queensland’s vaccination rate before the end of the year.

The Premier will be dropping into Townsville to show her support for those taking part in the vax-a-thon, which is part of the Government’s push to get Queenslanders vaxxed.

In addition to the current vaccination clinic at the THHS Townsville Community Vaccination Location in West End, seven more clinic are due to pop-up over the next few weeks, giving north Queenslanders more opportunity to get vaxxed.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says with Queensland’s roadmap now released to the public, all Queenslanders need to get onboard.

“This week we released our roadmap to reopening and we don’t want North Queenslanders to get left behind,” she said.

“This is a critical time, we can’t keep Delta out forever and with the borders reopening in December, we need everyone to get vaccinated now to make sure they are fully protected when they do open.”

The list of clinics include:

Townsville Disaster Ready Day, November 7, 9AM – 12PM

The Strand night markets, November 5, 5PM – 9PM

Riverway, October 29, 5PM – 9PM

JBS Townsville Abbatoir, October 29, 8AM – 4PM

Islamic Society, October 29, 2PM – 4:30PM

Sheriff Park, October 22, 5PM – 9PM

Bohle TAFE campus, October 21, 9:30AM – 3PM

The Pimlico TAFE campus pop-up will also be reopening on November 16th for second doses.

