New Program Ensures Victorian Student's Safety In Their First Jobs

WorkSafe has established a new program, WorkSafe 101, to provide Victorian students with the skills they need to stay safe in their first job.

According to the Victorian government, more than 600 young workers were seriously injured at work last year.

Among those students injured at the workplace, 207 experienced cuts and amputations, and 119 suffered muscle and ligament injuries.

WorkSafe 101 for high school is a free, interactive program to help prepare students in Years 9 to 12 to enter the workforce safely.

The program kicked off successfully with 230 Year 9 students from Braybrook College in Victoria in December last year.

The program includes e-learning modules, videos and examples from the workplace where young people are commonly employed.

Students will learn different skills, including identifying hazards and raising their concerns when save-related issues occur.

WorkSafe Executive Director Health and Safety Narelle Beer said WorkSafe 101 is now available to all schools across Victoria.

“This is the age when many young people are starting a part-time job or moving from school to the workforce – we owe it to young workers to give them the knowledge to work safely and the confidence to speak up when something doesn’t feel right,” Dr Beer said.

The research has indicated that young people are more likely to accept unsafe work conditions and less likely to raise safety concerns or to report issues when they occur.

“Starting your first job is a huge milestone and a reason for young workers and their families to feel proud. Sadly, too many young workers soon find that celebration turns to tragedy,” she said.

Braybrook College careers teacher Rowena Archer said the program was easy to access, and her students enjoyed the tasks.

“We hope that this will help empower students with the skills to be able to say ‘that doesn’t look right’ and to query what’s actually going on in the workplace.”

