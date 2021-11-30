New QLD Vaccine Mandate Announced For High-Risk Settings

The Queensland Government have announced they will be extending the vaccine mandate out to airports, schools and prisons.

A new vaccine mandate has officially been announced which will require teachers and students to be fully vaccinated as QLD brings vaccination rules in line with other states.

The new rules will require more than 100,000 education workers to get vaccinated before the rules kick in at the beginning of 2022.

It’s not just education workers and students required to get the jab with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also announcing that prison workers, detention centre workers and airport staff will also need to get vaccinated.

Premier Palaszczuk emphasised that the new Omicron variant has not hanged the state’s plans to open the border to fully-vaccinated travellers from December 17.

The new rules impact the 2022 school year with teachers required to be fully vaccinated by January 23.

Annastacia Palaszczuk announced to parliament that vaccinations will be mandatory for anyone working in what is considered to be a high-risk setting.

“Today, I can announce that the chief health officer will be mandating vaccinations for people who work in designated high-risk settings,” she said.

“This includes mandatory vaccinations for school staff and workers in both state and private schools.”

This will bring Queensland in line with most other Australian states which have already mandated vaccinations for education staff.

Until recently, Hobart and Queensland were the only states not enforcing these new rules.

