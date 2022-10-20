New Report Reveals Shocking Increase In Young Women Vaping

An alarming increase in Victorian young women taking up vaping has been revealed in a new report by the Cancer Council Victoria.

Fifty-four per cent of vapers in Victoria were found to be women between 18 to 30 years old, with health experts warning the toxic habit continues to spiral out of control.

The Victorian Smoking & Health Survey also found the number of young females aged 18-24 who vaped on e-cigarettes rose from 2.8 per cent in 2018-19 to 15.2 per cent in 2022.

It was estimated in total, 308,000 Victorians vaped in 2022, compared to 155,000 in 2018-2019.

Health experts are concerned about the accessibility of e-cigarettes and vapes, especially those containing nicotine– which are illegal to sell to customers over 18 years old without a prescription and illegal in all forms for people under ager.

The report found 72 per cent of those surveyed had purchased vaping and e-cigarette products from stores illegally selling the product.

Quit’s Director Dr Sarah White said readily accessible e-cigarettes would undo the years of work to defer people from smoking tobacco.

She added that the Quitline receives numerous calls in relation to vaping – with children as young as 12 admitting they are addicted.

