New Report Shows 10 E Scooter Riders Hospitalised Since Trial Began

Ten Hobart e-scooter riders have been hospitalised in Hobart since December.

The statistics were released by Hobart Council this week, showing in addition to the hospitalisations, 15 users have been banned and 450 riders have been suspended. 1000 people have also received warnings for bad behaviour.

In November last year state legislation was changed to allow the use of micro-mobility devices such as electric scooters. This was followed by 12 month hire-and-ride trials in both Hobart and Launceston.

The trial has attracted criticism after videos of crashes and risky behaviour appeared on social media.

