New Report Shows Significant Bushfires Expected In Victoria  

Victorian residents are reminded to be prepared for the upcoming fire risk this autumn as the state’s condition is expected to be drier than average.

Emergency Management Victoria (EMV) forecasts potential bushfires due to a lack of rainfall and warm and dry conditions.

EMV has recorded significant grass growth, possibly leading to raging grass fires in Victoria’s central and southern regions.

Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp urged Victorian residents to remain vigilant and continue to monitor conditions.

“With the potential of below-average rainfall continuing and warmer than average temperatures in autumn, we all must remain focused on the risk of fire across the state,” Mr Crisp said.

A mix of water bombing aircraft, air supervision, and air intelligence are prepared to tackle potential bushfires across the state.

Fire Rescue Commissioner Ken Block said Fire Rescue Victoria is well-prepared to battle any grassfires or bushfires this season.

“If you live next to grasslands and a fire breaks out, walk two streets back. If you live more than two streets away, stay indoors with windows and doors shut and your air conditioner turned off,” Mr Block said.

Despite the rainfall being lower than the average season, heavy and isolated falls remain a risk to Victoria residents travelling around the state during Easter and ANZAC Day.

Victoria State Emergency Service Chief Officer Tim Wiebusch asked drivers to take an alternative route when they encounter flooding.

“Even where the floodwater is not deep, the road surface beneath may have torn away causing your vehicle to start floating, which is an incredibly dangerous situation,” Mr Wiebusch said.

