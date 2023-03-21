New Research Reveals E-Cigarettes Cause Seizures In Young People

New peer-reviewed research from the Australian National University has found that vaping among young people has the potential to cause nicotine overdose and seizures.

Researchers have found that young people who smoke are at least three times more likely to pick up smoking cigarettes.

While the new research unveils a number of side-effects of vaping in young people, links between e-cigarettes and cancer and lung disease are still unclear.

“Evidence is insufficient or unavailable regarding the effects of nicotine and non-nicotine e-cigarette use on cardiovascular disease, cancer, respiratory conditions other than lung injury,” the report said.

According to researchers, e-cigarettes pose a significant health risk to users, particularly in youth.

“There is conclusive evidence that nicotine e-cigarettes can cause poisoning and immediate inhalation toxicity (including seizures), particularly in children and adolescents, and that malfunctioning devices can cause injuries and burns,” the report read.

Research indicates that while e-cigarettes have the potential to cause dependence and addiction in non-smokers, certain compounds used in e-cigarettes are also capable of causing serious lung injury.

“There is conclusive evidence that e-cigarettes cause e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury,” the report said.

“Largely for e-liquids containing THC (and the additive vitamin E acetate, identified in many, but not all, THC-containing products).”

There is also evidence of less serious effects from vaping including dizziness, headaches, coughing, nausea and throat irritation.

