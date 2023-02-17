New Research Reveals The Average Male Penis Length Has Changed Significantly

New research has revealed that the average penis size has increased dramatically over the past 30 years.

According to research published by the World Journal of Men’s Health, the average male penis size is believed to have increased by 24 percent over the last three decades.

While this might sound like a good thing for some, scientists say the revelation is “concerning”.

Researchers behind the Stanford University study believe the increasing size of the male appendage is due to an unhealthy lifestyle including the significant increase in junk food consumption, a lack of physical activity, pesticides in hygiene products and pollution.

The information was determined through 75 studies of over 55,000 men between 1992 and 2021.

Tune into the full episode of The Science Briefing below...

The studies focused primarily on the length of an erect penis.

In an interview with Stanford Medicine’s blog Scope, Dr. Michael Eisenberg said the studies found the overall average length of the male penis has increased but the cause is still yet to be determined.

“Erect penile length is getting longer, from an average of 4.8 inches (12.1cm) to 6 inches (15.2cm), over the past 29 years,” he said.

Dr. Michael Eisenberg said that studies of other male reproductive health indicated that he was likely to find average penis size had decreased.

“Given the trends we’d seen in other measures of men’s reproductive health, we thought there could be a decline in penile length due to the same environmental exposures,” he said.

“What we found was quite different from trends in other areas of male fertility and health.”

Listen to more of The Science Briefing by downloading the LiSTNR app.