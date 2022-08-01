New Research Shows Alarming Energy Drink Trends Among Teenagers

Four thousand teenagers have been questioned as part of a study on energy drinks, revealing one in five were under the impression they were in good health.

The new research published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behaviour found boys were much more likely to drink the high-caffeine, high sugar drinks.

In Australia, energy drinks must be labelled “not suitable for children,” however many teens believed drinking them were beneficial.

Energy drinks however have been linked to causing headaches, stomach ages, insomnia, fatigue, irritation, and hyperactivity symptoms.

The research also found parents of teenagers who drank. Energy drinks didn’t understand the health risks associated and were willing to buy them for their children.

Teenagers who consume energy drinks also had a stronger tendency for “sensation thinking,” a trait where the person craves risky experiences.

Teens with this trait become more vulnerable to energy drink marketing as products are perceived to boost energy and performance; for example, Red Bull partners with Puma, Tag Heuer and Honda.

While Monster Energy sponsors UFC fighters, F1 drivers and professional skateboarders.

The research concluded with recommendations to create campaigns or initiatives targets at teenagers to educate on the health risks associated with energy drink consumption.

